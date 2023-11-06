2023
Using commuter rail is now a lot more convenient between Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM PST
Metrolink adds additional train service to and from Ventura County over the weekends.
Metrolink
Metrolink and Amtrak have expanded a code share program, which means you can use a ticket from either service on any train.

Expanded codeshare program means Metrolink and Amtrak tickets between the counties now usable on all trains. It opens new travel options for commuters.

Commuting from Ventura County to Los Angeles by rail just became a lot more convenient.

Metrolink has partnered with Amtrak to expand a ticket codeshare program.

It means if you have a ticket with either rail service for travel between Ventura, and Los Angeles, you can now use it on any train. You can use a Metrolink ticket on an Amtrak train, and vice versa. It opens up more boarding time choices for travelers.

The pilot program expands the number of trains available to travelers between the two counties to 30 on weekdays, and 14 on weekends. The trial is set to run through next June.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
