Using commuter rail is now a lot more convenient between Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

Commuting from Ventura County to Los Angeles by rail just became a lot more convenient.

Metrolink has partnered with Amtrak to expand a ticket codeshare program.

It means if you have a ticket with either rail service for travel between Ventura, and Los Angeles, you can now use it on any train. You can use a Metrolink ticket on an Amtrak train, and vice versa. It opens up more boarding time choices for travelers.

The pilot program expands the number of trains available to travelers between the two counties to 30 on weekdays, and 14 on weekends. The trial is set to run through next June.