2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Good Gourd! Why Santa Maria is inviting you to smash pumpkins

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 3, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
A fun way to recycle pumpkins is happening in Santa Maria on Saturday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
A fun way to recycle pumpkins is happening in Santa Maria on Saturday

It's a fun way to recycle those Halloween pumpkins.

'Smash them, don't trash them,' s the word from the city of Santa Maria. Pumpkins, of course.

"We don't want you to throw your pumpkins and your gourd in the trash can where they might go off to the landfill. We want you to recycle them. So we've come up with another fun way," explained Mark van de Kamp from the Santa Maria City Manager's office.

He says smashing pumpkins isn't just a good way to recycle them, but a fun way to go about it.

"Bring the pumpkin, if you want to smash it, we will have a target or targets," said van de Kamp. "We will have pumpkin bowling. We may even have some additional pumpkins available at the event while supplies last, and we'll be happy to collect all the busted up Jack O'Lanterns and we'll be putting them into composting for the benefit of the community."

Pumpkin Smashing will take place on Saturday November 4, from 1pm til 4pm at the Town Center West parking lot near Broadway (Highway 135) and Main Street (Highway 166). Admission and parking are free.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday