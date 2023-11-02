It’s a way to commemorate and celebrate loved ones who've been lost

The Day of the Dead holiday is being celebrated this Saturday in Oxnard.

"In our culture, its out big day to remember those who have passed and a way to celebrate their life," said Christian Ramirez from the Oxnard Performing Arts Center – where the event is being held. He says if it was in Mexico, the celebrations usually take place in a cemetery.

"We don't see death as other cultures. We see it as a beautiful thing - a thing that's part of life. So you can't have life without death. If you go back to Mexico, the celebration usually happens at cemeteries where families go back and decorate their tombs. They'll go decorate and clean them with candles, music and just spend a whole day there," said Ramirez.

OPAC

The Dia de la Muertos festival runs from 4-7pm on Saturday November 4, at OPAC, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard.