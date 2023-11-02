2023
It’s a way to commemorate and celebrate loved ones who've been lost

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 2, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
The Dia de la Muertos Festival runs from 4-7pm on Saturday at Oxnard Performing Arts Center
OPAC
A Dia de la Muertos Festival is coming to the South Coast.

The Day of the Dead holiday is being celebrated this Saturday in Oxnard.

"In our culture, its out big day to remember those who have passed and a way to celebrate their life," said Christian Ramirez from the Oxnard Performing Arts Center – where the event is being held. He says if it was in Mexico, the celebrations usually take place in a cemetery.

"We don't see death as other cultures. We see it as a beautiful thing - a thing that's part of life. So you can't have life without death. If you go back to Mexico, the celebration usually happens at cemeteries where families go back and decorate their tombs. They'll go decorate and clean them with candles, music and just spend a whole day there," said Ramirez.

OPAC

The Dia de la Muertos festival runs from 4-7pm on Saturday November 4, at OPAC, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
