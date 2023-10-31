2023
A way to help Santa Barbara families in need over the holidays

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 31, 2023 at 1:35 PM PDT
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara is asking for help to support those facing food insecurity over the holiday season.

High food prices have impacted us all. And a nonprofit in Santa Barbara says that extra support is needed for those facing food insecurity during the holiday season.

"Not only are people in need of it, but the people who are actually giving aren't actually able to give as much as they normally would because those prices are high," said Patsy Aguirre from the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

She says in response to the growing need, they've launched a turkey drive campaign aiming to collect 4000 fresh or frozen turkeys, chickens or hams to help local families who are struggling financially.

"It's really a way for people to give thanks for what they have by giving the special turkey. That's very significant. And every Thanksgiving dinner you can," she said.

In Santa Barbara County, one in four people receive support from the Foodbank – 38% of the people they serve are children.

Food drops offs take place at the food banks warehouses Monday through Friday at the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria locations.

Santa Barbara: 4554 Hollister Ave, Monday to Friday, 7 am to 3 pm.

Santa Maria: 490 W. Foster Road, Monday to Friday, 7 am to 3 pm.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
