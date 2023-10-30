2023
Firefighters make progress with wildfire which threatened homes on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM PDT
An air tanker makes a drop in a wildfire burning east of San Luis Obispo Monday afternoon.
San Luis Obispo County
An air tanker makes a drop in a wildfire burning east of San Luis Obispo Monday afternoon.

Blaze burning east of San Luis Obispo High School.

Firefighters are getting the upper hand on a brush fire which caused a big scare on the Central Coast this afternoon, forcing some evacuations.

The roughly 100 acre blaze was discovered at around 2:45 p.m.Monday, in San Luis Obispo. It’s on the east side of the city, near San Luis Obispo High school. The fire is burning on a rugged hillside. Air tankers were used to help fight the fire.

The high school was evacuated. Evacuation orders were issued for homes south of Lizzie Street, east of Fixlini Street, and north of Bishop Street.

The fire burned near some homes on the hill above the high school. There’s no word of any structures being damaged. Two smallers fires occurred near the Cal Poly campus, but no evacuations were ordered, and they were quickly contained.
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
