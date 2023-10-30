Early morning flight (and sight!) SpaceX launches 22 satellites from the Central Coast
Reusable booster successfully lands on barge off West Coast.
It was a spectacular early morning sight.
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of 22 communications satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.
After Sunday’s 2 a.m. liftoff, the reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the West Coast.
The satellites are part of a growing global network of communications satellites intended to improve internet services in underserved parts of the world.