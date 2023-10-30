2023
California Coast News

Early morning flight (and sight!) SpaceX launches 22 satellites from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 30, 2023 at 11:48 AM PDT
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Sunday morning.
SpaceX
Reusable booster successfully lands on barge off West Coast.

It was a spectacular early morning sight.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of 22 communications satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

After Sunday’s 2 a.m. liftoff, the reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the West Coast.

The satellites are part of a growing global network of communications satellites intended to improve internet services in underserved parts of the world.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
