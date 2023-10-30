Disgraced crypto guru Sam Bankman-Fried testifies in fraud trial

The disgraced crypto guru Sam Bankman-Fried is back in court Monday for his second day of testimony in the fraud case against him and his crypto exchange company FTX.

Bankman-Fried testified on Friday too in an effort to win over the jury after several weeks of former colleagues speaking in court about his handling of the company and investor money.

The Daily Beast’s Noah Kirsch joins Scott Tong for an update from the courthouse.

