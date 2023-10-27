Santa Ana winds boost wildfire danger, and could mean Public Safety Power Shutoffs in Ventura County

Strong Santa Ana wind conditions in the forecast for parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties have prompted warnings about elevated wildfire danger, and the potential for Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

National Weather Service meteorologists say we could see a spike in wind Saturday night through Monday. There could be gusts to 60 miles an hour. In Ventura County, the strongest wind is predicted for the eastern, and northeastern parts of the county, especially in the mountains and foothills.

There's a Fire Weather Watch in effect for parts of Ventura, and Los Angeles Counties.

Southern California Edison has notified about 40,000 customers in Ventura County that they could be impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoffs. They include some customers in the Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, Fillmore, Ojai, and Santa Paula areas.

The shutoffs are steps taken during high wind events as a precaution against a power line sparking a brush fire.