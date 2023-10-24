2023
New study says more than 100,000 Tri-Counties families can't afford the basic necessities

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 24, 2023 at 4:17 PM PDT
Alexander Gray
/
Unsplash

United Way report factors in things like the cost of housing and gas, which aren't used by the federal government to calculate poverty.

A new study just released by the United Way shows more than one in three families in California are struggling to afford just the basic necessities. The numbers include more than 100,000 households in the Tri-Counties.

For decades, poverty levels have been calculated on the cost of food. But, the United Way developed what it calls the real cost measure, which includes factors like housing, and gasoline. It’s a much lower threshold than what the federal government uses to calculate poverty.

Henry Gascon is the Director of Program and Policy Development for the statewide United Ways of California, which is the umbrella for local United Way organizations.
 
He says 42% of Santa Barbara County households don’t bring in enough money to afford the basic necessities. The United Way report puts the level at 27% in Ventura County, and 31% in San Luis Obispo County.

Gascon says the information is being used to guide local United Way assistance programs, and is being shared with other non-profits and government agencies which can help those in need.

