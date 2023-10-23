The plight of mountain lions is told in a unique way to appeal to young adults

Mountain lion P22 passed away last year, but not before achieving Hollywood success after traveling from the Santa Monica Mountains.

Now the story of mountain lions, like P22, are being turned into a graphic novel by scientist Tiffany Yap.

"A lot of the work that I do really does influence and kind of inspire. What kind of goes on in this book," Yap told KCLU.

The illustrated book, said Yap, is a way to connect readers with nature.

"How what we've built and how humans move around and navigate the world really affects how mountain lions and other wildlife also navigate the world and have to navigate around us. And so it all kind of came together in this book," explained Yap.

Tales of the Urban Wild, a Puma’s Journey, is released October 24.