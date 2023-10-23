2023
California Coast News

The plight of mountain lions is told in a unique way to appeal to young adults

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM PDT
Graphic Novel Highlighting Mountain Lions Plight Makes P-22 Day Debut
Tiffany Yap
A new graphic novel highlights plight of mountain lions

A new graphic novel follows the tale of two young mountain lion brothers.

Mountain lion P22 passed away last year, but not before achieving Hollywood success after traveling from the Santa Monica Mountains.

Now the story of mountain lions, like P22, are being turned into a graphic novel by scientist Tiffany Yap.

"A lot of the work that I do really does influence and kind of inspire. What kind of goes on in this book," Yap told KCLU.

The illustrated book, said Yap, is a way to connect readers with nature.

"How what we've built and how humans move around and navigate the world really affects how mountain lions and other wildlife also navigate the world and have to navigate around us. And so it all kind of came together in this book," explained Yap.

Tales of the Urban Wild, a Puma’s Journey, is released October 24.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
