Central Coast party ends with shooting which leaves one dead, and one wounded.

A large backyard party on the Central Coast ended in tragedy, with a shooting which left one person dead and a second wounded.

Santa Maria Police say it happened early Saturday morning, at a home on North School Street. Detectives say there was a fight at the party, which led to gunfire.

A 20-year-old man was fatally wounded. His name hasn’t been released. The second person who was wounded is expected to fully recover.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.