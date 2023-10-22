2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Central Coast party ends with shooting which leaves one dead, and one wounded.

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 22, 2023 at 10:14 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Suspects still at large.

A large backyard party on the Central Coast ended in tragedy, with a shooting which left one person dead and a second wounded.

Santa Maria Police say it happened early Saturday morning, at a home on North School Street. Detectives say there was a fight at the party, which led to gunfire.

A 20-year-old man was fatally wounded. His name hasn’t been released. The second person who was wounded is expected to fully recover.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco