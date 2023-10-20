Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Loudmouths

Sarah Jones' film Sell/Buy/Date explored different perspectives on sex work. Critics said she had no place in that conversation, sparking an important debate: Who is allowed to tell certain stories?

About Sarah Jones

Sarah Jones is a writer, director and actor. She came to prominence with her Broadway hit Bridge & Tunnel, which won a Tony Award in 2006. Her subsequent play, Sell/Buy/Date, inspired a film of the same name. The film, executive produced by Meryl Streep, premiered in 2022.

Jones's acting credits include co-starring in the Netflix series On the Verge. She also appeared in Marriage Story and Broad City. She recently launched Foment Productions, a social justice-focused entertainment company. She has also served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

