Up and down: Unemployment up slightly statewide, but down in Tri-Counties

After a spike in August, unemployment numbers in the Tri-Counties showed a slight dip in September.

The jobless rate went from 4.7% to 4.5% in Ventura County. Santa Barbara County also showed a substantial dip in unemployment from August to September. It went from 3.9% to 3.7%.

And, San Luis Obispo County saw a slight drop in the number of people out of work, with the percentage slipping from 3.7% to 3.6%.

Statewide, there was a slight increase in unemployment. It ticked upwards a tenth of a percentage point, from 4.6% in August to 4.7% in September.