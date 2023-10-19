2023
Ventura County church burglarized, but detectives make quick arrest

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Investigators say church credit card was used to make multiple cash withdrawals from ATM's in county.

There’s been an arrest for a shocking crime in Ventura County. Someone broke into a church, stole a small safe, and then used a church credit card to withdraw money from several ATM machines.

The break-in was discovered Wednesday morning at the Bardsdale United Methodist Church, in Fillmore. After the burglary, the church credit card was used for ATM withdrawals in Fillmore, Santa Paula, and Ventura.

Investigators say they identified a Fillmore man as a suspect.

Marcus Ortiz was located, and arrested in a Ventura mall Wednesday afternoon. Detectives say when he was taken into custody, the 22-year-old man had evidence on him linking him to the church burglary.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco