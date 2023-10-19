2023
House Republicans will try again to elect a Speaker

Published October 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM PDT
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, talks with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and others as Republicans try to elect Jordan to be the new House speaker. (Alex Brandon/AP)
House Republicans are expected to try again Thursday to elect a Speaker.

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan lost more support in Wednesday’s voting compared to the first round on Tuesday. And some of his opponents are objecting to strong-arm tactics they believe are employed by Jordan’s supporters.

Members of Congress say they’ve been harassed and one member of Congress says she received a credible death threat.

NPR’s Deirdre Walsh joins us.

