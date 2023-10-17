2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

It's official! Central Coast high school celebrates new $64 million addition

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 17, 2023 at 2:02 PM PDT
Santa Maria High School began using its new, state of the art administration and classroom facility at the start of the new school year, but it was officially dedicated Monday.
Adrian Salazar
/
Santa Maria High School
Santa Maria High School began using its new, state of the art administration and classroom facility at the start of the new school year, but it was officially dedicated Monday.

Santa Maria High School has 50 new state-of-the-art classrooms, plus new administration offices.

It’s been in the works for years. But a new, 88,000 square foot school building with 50 new classrooms has been officially dedicated on the Central Coast.

The $64 million complex is the new heart of Santa Maria High School. It can accommodate about 1800 of the school’s 3000 students. The building was funded by a bond measure passed by voters in 2016.

In addition to state-of-the-art classrooms, the building is now home to the high school’s administrative offices.

It faces Morrison Avenue, so it moves the school’s entrance off of busy Broadway. The structure opened at the beginning of the school year, but school district and community leaders gathered Monday afternoon to celebrate its completion.

Tags
santa maria valleycal coast newscalifornia coast newssanta maria joint union high school district
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco