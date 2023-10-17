It's official! Central Coast high school celebrates new $64 million addition

It’s been in the works for years. But a new, 88,000 square foot school building with 50 new classrooms has been officially dedicated on the Central Coast.

The $64 million complex is the new heart of Santa Maria High School. It can accommodate about 1800 of the school’s 3000 students. The building was funded by a bond measure passed by voters in 2016.

In addition to state-of-the-art classrooms, the building is now home to the high school’s administrative offices.

It faces Morrison Avenue, so it moves the school’s entrance off of busy Broadway. The structure opened at the beginning of the school year, but school district and community leaders gathered Monday afternoon to celebrate its completion.

