A unique way to experience an earthquake – safely - in Santa Barbara

The mobile earthquake simulator is stopping in Santa Barbara as part of a state-wide campaign to encourage earthquake preparedness.

"Our earthquake simulator simulates shaking that's similar to the intensity of a 3.0 to 7.8 magnitude earthquake," explained Alicia de la Garza, from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

She said it’s a reminder to practice life-saving actions ahead of time.

Cal OES

"This is kind of in anticipation of the next big earthquake. It's preparedness so that you know what to do as soon as the shaking starts. The safest thing to do would be to drop to the ground, cover your head and your vital organs, and hold on to anything that's near you, whether that's a table or a doorway or anything that can secure yourself during that shaking," she said.

Then on October 19 at 10:19 a.m. – the Great California ShakeOut Day – millions of Californians will participate in an earthquake drill and practice life-saving actions like drop, cover and hold on.

The earthquake simulator will be outside of the Old Mission, 2201 Laguna St., in Santa Barbara on Monday October 16 from 8am until 1pm.