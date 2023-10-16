2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

A unique way to experience an earthquake – safely - in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 16, 2023 at 5:00 AM PDT
The earthquake simulator will be in Santa Barbara on Monday
Cal OES
The earthquake simulator will be in Santa Barbara on Monday

A mobile earthquake simulator is stopping in Santa Barbara as part of a state-wide campaign to encourage earthquake preparedness.

The mobile earthquake simulator is stopping in Santa Barbara as part of a state-wide campaign to encourage earthquake preparedness.

"Our earthquake simulator simulates shaking that's similar to the intensity of a 3.0 to 7.8 magnitude earthquake," explained Alicia de la Garza, from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

She said it’s a reminder to practice life-saving actions ahead of time.

Cal OES

"This is kind of in anticipation of the next big earthquake. It's preparedness so that you know what to do as soon as the shaking starts. The safest thing to do would be to drop to the ground, cover your head and your vital organs, and hold on to anything that's near you, whether that's a table or a doorway or anything that can secure yourself during that shaking," she said.

Then on October 19 at 10:19 a.m. – the Great California ShakeOut Day – millions of Californians will participate in an earthquake drill and practice life-saving actions like drop, cover and hold on.

The earthquake simulator will be outside of the Old Mission, 2201 Laguna St., in Santa Barbara on Monday October 16 from 8am until 1pm.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday