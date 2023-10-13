All eyes will be on the skies on the Central Coast this weekend

You’ll probably hear the jets before you see them at this weekend’s Central Coast Airfest.

"We have an F-35. Saturday only, not on Sunday. We've also got the United States Air Force C-17, which is a huge aircraft and is a real crowd pleaser," Jim Bray from organizers Planes of Fame told KCLU.

Bray said it’s a fun family day out that is a highlight for the region.

"It's a huge positive economic impact, but it's something the whole family can come to. And one of the things we have really, really tried hard to do is to keep the ticket price low so families can come. And for the first year this year, we are not charging for parking," he said.

The Central Coast Airfesttakes place Saturday and Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.