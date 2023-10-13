2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

All eyes will be on the skies on the Central Coast this weekend

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 13, 2023 at 3:20 PM PDT
Santa Maria Airport hosts the airshow on Saturday and Sunday
Central Coast Airfest
Santa Maria Airport hosts the airshow on Saturday and Sunday

From warbirds to military jets, the Central Coast Airfest is being held at Santa Maria Airport on Saturday and Sunday.

You’ll probably hear the jets before you see them at this weekend’s Central Coast Airfest.

"We have an F-35. Saturday only, not on Sunday. We've also got the United States Air Force C-17, which is a huge aircraft and is a real crowd pleaser," Jim Bray from organizers Planes of Fame told KCLU.

Bray said it’s a fun family day out that is a highlight for the region.

"It's a huge positive economic impact, but it's something the whole family can come to. And one of the things we have really, really tried hard to do is to keep the ticket price low so families can come. And for the first year this year, we are not charging for parking," he said.

The Central Coast Airfesttakes place Saturday and Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday