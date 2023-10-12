Entrepreneurship program at Ventura County university gets international honors

An international conference on entrepreneurship has honored a center at a South Coast university for excellence.

California Lutheran University’s Steve Dorfman Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship received special recognition at the conference at Rice University.

The Thousand Oaks based university’s center was honored with a Nasdaq Center of Entrepreneurial Excellence award.

The conference celebrated creativity and innovation is university-based entrepreneurship, and efforts to create the next generation of business innovators. CLU is the parent of KCLU Radio.