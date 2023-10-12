2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Entrepreneurship program at Ventura County university gets international honors

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM PDT
Cal Lutheran

Cal Lutheran program celebrated at conference at Rice University.

An international conference on entrepreneurship has honored a center at a South Coast university for excellence.

California Lutheran University’s Steve Dorfman Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship received special recognition at the conference at Rice University.

The Thousand Oaks based university’s center was honored with a Nasdaq Center of Entrepreneurial Excellence award.

The conference celebrated creativity and innovation is university-based entrepreneurship, and efforts to create the next generation of business innovators. CLU is the parent of KCLU Radio.

Tags
local newscal coast newscalifornia coast newscal lutheran
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco