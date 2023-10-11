2023
There’s help in finding local affordable housing in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 11, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
2nd Story Associates
Santa Barbara County residents are invited to attend Housing Santa Barbara Day 2023 on Saturday, October 14th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at De La Guerra Plaza

Amid escalating housing costs, an annual free event brings together more than 30 community agencies.

Housing Santa Barbara Day helps connect community members with resources and guidance in the search for affordable housing.

"It's a really good opportunity for the community to advocate for more affordable housing since it's such a big need in our community," said Eddie Capristo from 2nd Story Associates, the nonprofit affiliate of Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB), who are organizing the event. He says the need is greater now than ever.

"It's very important, especially for our workforce here, who it's really challenging for them to get to these resources many times during the week. So by having it on a weekend and have all the agencies come together to provide different important information that's available to everybody is such a great resource," said Capristo.

