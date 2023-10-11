2023
California Coast News

Battling homelessness: Ventura gets largest grant in its history to create more than 140 apartments

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 11, 2023 at 7:43 PM PDT
City of Ventura
The City of Ventura is buying a hotel, and converting it into apartments for people who are homeless.

Stae awards the city $32 million dollars as part of its Project Homekey program to tackle homelessness.

There’s big news in the battle against homelessness in the Tri-Counties.

The Governor announced the City of Ventura will get $32 million from the state’s Project Homekey program, to help with the purchase and renovation of a hotel for supporting housing.

The city is buying the La Quinta Inn on the 5000 block of Valentine Road in Ventura. It’s just off of Victoria Avenue.

The hotel will be remodeled into a 134 room housing complex designed to provide permanent homes for people who are homeless. In addition to the housing, it will offer some on-site support services.

The overall project is expected to cost about $50 million dollars, with plans calling for it to be up and running next spring.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
Lance Orozco