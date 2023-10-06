2023
California Coast News

Firefighters are getting the upper hand on a brush fire burning on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 6, 2023 at 3:13 PM PDT
The view of a brush fire burning south of Buellton from a Santa Barbara County Fire Department helicopter.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Blaze burning in hills between Gaviota and Buellton.

Firefighters are now in mopup mode for a brush fire burning off of Highway 101 on the Central Coast.

 The blaze broke out just after 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, just north of the Highway 101-Highway 1 interchange, near the Old Coast Highway.

 No structures have been reported damaged, but some were said to be initially threatened in the rural area south of Buellton. Firefighters used air tankers, and helicopters to help fight the fire.

It's burned about 100 acres of brush. By 3:30, the aircraft being used to fight the blaze were released. There’s no word on the cause of the blaze.

