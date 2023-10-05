Skeletal remains found near Conejo Valley nature preserve identified

Authorities have now solved part of a grim mystery in the Conejo Valley.

They’ve been able to identify some skeletal remains discovered September 25th by a hiker near the Arroyo Conejo Nature Preserve, in Thousand Oaks.

They say the remains are those of Taylor Beck Thompson. The 36-year-old Thousand Oaks man was reported missing last month.

While the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s office was able to come up with a positive ID, the cause of death remains under investigation.