Skeletal remains found near Conejo Valley nature preserve identified
Remains are those of Thousand Oaks man who disappeared in September: No word on cause of death.
Authorities have now solved part of a grim mystery in the Conejo Valley.
They’ve been able to identify some skeletal remains discovered September 25th by a hiker near the Arroyo Conejo Nature Preserve, in Thousand Oaks.
They say the remains are those of Taylor Beck Thompson. The 36-year-old Thousand Oaks man was reported missing last month.
While the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s office was able to come up with a positive ID, the cause of death remains under investigation.