California Coast News

Skeletal remains found near Conejo Valley nature preserve identified

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 5, 2023 at 6:46 PM PDT
Ventura County

Remains are those of Thousand Oaks man who disappeared in September: No word on cause of death.

Authorities have now solved part of a grim mystery in the Conejo Valley.

They’ve been able to identify some skeletal remains discovered September 25th by a hiker near the Arroyo Conejo Nature Preserve, in Thousand Oaks.

 They say the remains are those of Taylor Beck Thompson. The 36-year-old Thousand Oaks man was reported missing last month.

 While the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s office was able to come up with a positive ID, the cause of death remains under investigation.

