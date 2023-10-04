Quick action credited with stopping blaze at Solvang restaurant

Investigators say a commercial stove which was accidently left on caused a fire at a Central Coast restaurant.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night, on the 1500 block of Mission Drive in Solvang.

A passerby saw flames and smoke coming from the Big Bopper Drive-In, a 50’s themed restaurant, and called 9-1-1.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were able to knock down the blaze in less than 15 minutes. They say the quick action by the passerby saved the restaurant.