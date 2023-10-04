Health care workers in San Luis Obispo County told to get flu and COVID-19 boosters, or mask up

Health care workers, as well as other people who work in health care facilities in San Luis Obispo County are going to have to take steps to make sure they don’t accidentally get someone else sick.

The County Health Department is requiring people who work in the facilities to get flu, and updated COVID-19 shots. If workers can’t or don’t want to get the vaccinations, they must wear masks.

It’s actually not a new policy. The county has had the requirement for protection against the spread of influenza in place for about a decade. But, adding a COVID-19 booster is new.

The policy requires workers to get vaccinated, or start wearing a mask as of November 1. The requirement is set to remain in place through April 30th, but that is subject to change if necessary.