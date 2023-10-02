South Coast university gets grant to train teachers to help deaf, and hard of hearing students

A South Coast university received a federal grant to help train teachers to work with deaf, and heard of hearing students.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded California Lutheran University $1.2 million for the effort.

It will fund a five year program to support 60 graduate level students who will receive the specialized training. The funding covers their tuition, textbooks, and instructional materials.

Program graduates will be credentialed as teachers of high need deaf, and hard of hearing students. Cal Lutheran’s long running program supplies many of the teachers for special needs students of this type in Southern California. The Thousand Oaks university is the parent of KCLU Radio.