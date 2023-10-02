2023
South Coast university gets grant to train teachers to help deaf, and hard of hearing students

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 2, 2023 at 9:49 PM PDT
Cal Lutheran

Cal Lutheran program gets $1.2 million federal grant.

A South Coast university received a federal grant to help train teachers to work with deaf, and heard of hearing students.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded California Lutheran University $1.2 million for the effort.

It will fund a five year program to support 60 graduate level students who will receive the specialized training. The funding covers their tuition, textbooks, and instructional materials.
 \
Program graduates will be credentialed as teachers of high need deaf, and hard of hearing students. Cal Lutheran’s long running program supplies many of the teachers for special needs students of this type in Southern California. The Thousand Oaks university is the parent of KCLU Radio.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco