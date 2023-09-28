2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Mystery in the Conejo Valley: A hiker discovers decomposed human remains

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

There no word yet on sex, or identity of person.

Investigators are trying to solve a gruesome mystery in the Conejo Valley.

A hiker found the skeletal remains of a body. The remains were discovered Monday night, in a ravine near Roadrunner Avenue, near the Arroyo Conejo Nature Preserve.

Due to decomposition, investigators weren’t immediately sure the remains which were found were those of a human. They determined that they were. There’s word yet on whether they were the remains of a male, or female.

The manner and cause of death are also unknown. Ventura County Search and Rescue team members, as well as a drone have been involved in effort to survey the area, to see if there might be some clues as to the person’s identity nearby.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsbody foundventura county sheriff's office
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco