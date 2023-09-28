Mystery in the Conejo Valley: A hiker discovers decomposed human remains

Investigators are trying to solve a gruesome mystery in the Conejo Valley.

A hiker found the skeletal remains of a body. The remains were discovered Monday night, in a ravine near Roadrunner Avenue, near the Arroyo Conejo Nature Preserve.

Due to decomposition, investigators weren’t immediately sure the remains which were found were those of a human. They determined that they were. There’s word yet on whether they were the remains of a male, or female.

The manner and cause of death are also unknown. Ventura County Search and Rescue team members, as well as a drone have been involved in effort to survey the area, to see if there might be some clues as to the person’s identity nearby.