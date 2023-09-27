2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Republican Presidential debate in Ventura County brings out hundreds of demonstrators

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 27, 2023 at 5:34 PM PDT
Donald Trump wasn't on hand, but some of his supporters showed up outside of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library before Wednesday night's Republican Presidential debate.
KCLU
Donald Trump wasn't on hand, but some of his supporters showed up outside of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library before Wednesday night's Republican Presidential debate.

Trump, Biden supporters show up with signs, flags: Demonstrations are peaceful, with a large police presence just in case.

With the nation's political spotlight on Ventura County because of Wednesday night's Republican Presidential debate, hundreds of demonstrators show up to show support for their favorite candidates.

About 300 people waved signs and flags on Madera Road, at the base of the driveway to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Even though he wasn't on hand to take part, a number of Donald Trump supporters were on hand.

There was a large contingent of Joe Biden supporters. And, there were a few people showing their support for other candidates.

The demonstrations were peaceful. There was a large police presence, but no issues were reported.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsdemonstrations
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco