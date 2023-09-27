Republican Presidential debate in Ventura County brings out hundreds of demonstrators

With the nation's political spotlight on Ventura County because of Wednesday night's Republican Presidential debate, hundreds of demonstrators show up to show support for their favorite candidates.

About 300 people waved signs and flags on Madera Road, at the base of the driveway to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Even though he wasn't on hand to take part, a number of Donald Trump supporters were on hand.

There was a large contingent of Joe Biden supporters. And, there were a few people showing their support for other candidates.

The demonstrations were peaceful. There was a large police presence, but no issues were reported.