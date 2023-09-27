New family justice center to help crime victims, and their families in Oxnard gets financial boost

Plans for a new center to provide services and support for crime victims in parts of Ventura County continue to pick up steam.

Over the summer, Ventura County reached a tentative deal to buy a two story, 32,000 square foot downtown Oxnard building for $4.1 million dollars. It will house services and support for crime victims.

The Family Justice Center will be named after late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez, who was well known for her efforts to help marginalized county residents.

Now, there’s word the project will get a more than $620,000 federal grant to fund the hiring of some Spanish-speaking staff, as well as some needed equipment. The new Family Justice Center will bring services closer to those who need them. Since the county opened its first Justice Center in Ventura in 2019, about a third of the people it’s helped have been from Oxnard.