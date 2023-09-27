Leaders in Ventura County are coming together to host a Town Hall focusing on fentanyl

Fentanyl is highly addictive and can lead to death.

"It is found in illicit pharmaceuticals as well as in many, if not all, street drugs," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, who is one of a panel of leaders and policymakers who are hosting a public town hall style debate focusing on the fentanyl crisis in Ventura County.

He'll be joined by Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Young, Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin, Sheriff Jim Fryhoff and Behavioral Health Division Chief Raena West.

"We are coming together as a county to address this crisis. We experienced a 3,000% increase in fentanyl based filings. I'm a father of two teenagers, so this hits home not only as the district attorney, but also as a parent," he told KCLU.

The Facing Down Fentanyl Forum takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ventura County Office of Education in Camarillo.