California Coast News

Leaders in Ventura County are coming together to host a Town Hall focusing on fentanyl

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Hal Gatewood
/
Unsplash
A Town Hall forum about fentanyl is being held Wednesday at 6pm at Ventura County Office of Education

Rising opioid overdoses – especially from fentanyl are part of a nationwide crisis.

Fentanyl is highly addictive and can lead to death.

"It is found in illicit pharmaceuticals as well as in many, if not all, street drugs," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, who is one of a panel of leaders and policymakers who are hosting a public town hall style debate focusing on the fentanyl crisis in Ventura County.

He'll be joined by Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Young, Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin, Sheriff Jim Fryhoff and Behavioral Health Division Chief Raena West.

"We are coming together as a county to address this crisis. We experienced a 3,000% increase in fentanyl based filings. I'm a father of two teenagers, so this hits home not only as the district attorney, but also as a parent," he told KCLU.

The Facing Down Fentanyl Forum takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ventura County Office of Education in Camarillo.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
