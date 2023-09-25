2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

On the third anniversary of the accident which left two little boys dead, they’re being remembered by a peaceful walk

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Mark and Jacob Iskander were hit and killed by a speeding motorist as they crossed on a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village in September 2020
Nancy Iskander
Mark and Jacob Iskander were hit and killed by a speeding motorist as they crossed on a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village in September 2020

It’s a tragedy that has shaken a Ventura County community.

Slow down and save lives. That's the message to those in the community as they mark three years to the day since eight-year-old Jacob Iskander and his 11-year-old brother Mark were knocked down and killed while using a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village.

"We want to bring everyone together to not only walk for Mark and Jacob to walk and remind everyone to slow down," explained family friend Julie Cohen, who is is one of the organizers of the walk - which is also serving as a fundraiser for the new foster family agency being opened in the boys' name in Thousand Oaks.

"We're very excited of the lives we're going to change as a community together," said Cohen.

A Go Fund Me is set up for the agency with a fundraising goal of $50,000. The family plans to match donations up to $20,000.

The walk leaves Three Springs Park in Westlake Village at 4:30 p.m. on Friday 29 September.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday