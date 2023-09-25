On the third anniversary of the accident which left two little boys dead, they’re being remembered by a peaceful walk

Slow down and save lives. That's the message to those in the community as they mark three years to the day since eight-year-old Jacob Iskander and his 11-year-old brother Mark were knocked down and killed while using a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village.

"We want to bring everyone together to not only walk for Mark and Jacob to walk and remind everyone to slow down," explained family friend Julie Cohen, who is is one of the organizers of the walk - which is also serving as a fundraiser for the new foster family agency being opened in the boys' name in Thousand Oaks.

"We're very excited of the lives we're going to change as a community together," said Cohen.

A Go Fund Me is set up for the agency with a fundraising goal of $50,000. The family plans to match donations up to $20,000.

The walk leaves Three Springs Park in Westlake Village at 4:30 p.m. on Friday 29 September.