2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Three...two...one...liftoff! SpaceX has Falcon 9 launch set for Central Coast Monday

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 23, 2023 at 10:25 PM PDT
SpaceX successfully launched an Israeli satellite into orbit from Santa Barbara County Thursday night.
SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Falcon 9 rocket set to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday

There could be a spectacular sight in the skies above the Central and South Coasts early Monday morning.

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday. The rocket is carrying 21 Starlink satellites. They are small communications satellites which are part of a global network intended to provide internet service to underserved parts of the world.

The launch is set for 12:23 Monday morning. There are multiple backup windows from 1:48 TO 4:04 a.m. Monday.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsspaceXfalcon 9
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco