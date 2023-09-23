Three...two...one...liftoff! SpaceX has Falcon 9 launch set for Central Coast Monday

There could be a spectacular sight in the skies above the Central and South Coasts early Monday morning.

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday. The rocket is carrying 21 Starlink satellites. They are small communications satellites which are part of a global network intended to provide internet service to underserved parts of the world.

The launch is set for 12:23 Monday morning. There are multiple backup windows from 1:48 TO 4:04 a.m. Monday.