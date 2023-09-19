Back to court: Environmental groups continue efforts to block project in Los Padres National Forest

After losing its last round in court, a coalition of environmental groups has filed an appeal in federal court in its efforts to stop a controversial logging project in the Los Padres National Forest.

The battle involves just over 750 acres of forest north of Ojai, in the Pine Mountain and Reyes Peak areas. Forest Service officials say the plan is to cut stands of chaparral, and to thin the number of trees to reduce wildfire danger.

But, opponents say the work would devastate some of the most unique habitat in the national forest. More than a half dozen environmental groups are involved in the legal battle to try to stop the project. They contend the work violates a number of environmental laws.