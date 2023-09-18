Viral video with racist comment triggers protest march in Santa Barbara

It was a disturbing video which led to a protest march in Santa Barbara. The video shows a confrontation between a woman and a construction worker, in which the woman made a racist comment.

It shows at least part of the confrontation in which the woman claims to work for the police, and then makes the offensive comment apparently aimed at the worker. He is filming the confrontation. She then appears to grab or knock down the phone.

After seeing the video, a large group of people gathered near Garden and Micheltorena Streets, and then marched to the Santa Barbara Police station Sunday night.

Officers watched the situation, but did not intervene, because it was peaceful. The group eventually walked back to where the march started, and dispersed.

The Santa Barbara Police Department issued a statement saying that the woman has no connection the department. In the statement, the department says it also doesn’t condone her behavior, and supports the rights of people to peacefully assemble to express their concerns.