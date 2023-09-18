Ventura County pilot identified as one of two who died in collision at Reno air show

A Ventura County man has been identified as one of the two pilots who died in a collision at a major air show in Nevada.

Chris Rushing had just won the T-6 pylon racing competition at the National Championship Air Races in Reno Sunday.

T-6’s are World War II era training planes. In the competition, the planes race around huge pylons. The race had ended, and the Thousand Oaks pilot was preparing to land when his plane collided with another T-6, which was also landing.

Both planes crashed. Rushing died at the scene, as did the pilot of the other T-6, Nick Lacy from the Siskiyou County, in Northern California. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are trying to determine what led to the crash.