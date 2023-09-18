2023
Ventura County event looking to inspire the next generation of Latinx Film and TV makers

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Disney
The director of Raya and the Last Dragon will be on the panel

September is Latinx Heritage Month.

Oscar nominated film Raya and The Last Dragon is directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada. He's one of the panel of influential film-makers who will be at the Latin Film and TV Summit being held on Tuesday.

"We have some folks who have some incredible stories and who have made it to the top level of the industry, despite all odds," explained moderator, Dr. John Fitch, who is also the Chair of the Film and Television Department at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

" It's about showing our students here at a Hispanic serving institution that there are people who look like them and people who talk like them and people who have similar stories that they do who have succeeded," he said.

The Latinx Film and TV Summit and Panel takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Preus-Brandt Forum, Cal Lutheran University, Thousand Oaks.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
