Ventura County event looking to inspire the next generation of Latinx Film and TV makers

Oscar nominated film Raya and The Last Dragon is directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada. He's one of the panel of influential film-makers who will be at the Latin Film and TV Summit being held on Tuesday.

"We have some folks who have some incredible stories and who have made it to the top level of the industry, despite all odds," explained moderator, Dr. John Fitch, who is also the Chair of the Film and Television Department at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

" It's about showing our students here at a Hispanic serving institution that there are people who look like them and people who talk like them and people who have similar stories that they do who have succeeded," he said.

The Latinx Film and TV Summit and Panel takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Preus-Brandt Forum, Cal Lutheran University, Thousand Oaks.