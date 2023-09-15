Jobless rate spikes in Tri-Counties

Unemployment numbers have taken some of their biggest jumps in months in the Tri-Counties.

The jobless rate went from 4.2% in July to 4.6% in August in Ventura County. Santa Barbara County moved from 3.5%, to 3.9%. Unemployment was also up in San Luis Obispo County, with the percentage of those out of work climbing from 3.3% to 3.7% month to month.

The statewide rate held steady at 4.6% for both July and August. California added about 23,000 non-farm jobs.