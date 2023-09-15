Jobless rate spikes in Tri-Counties
Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo Counties all show increases in month to month jobless rate. The state remains the same in July and August.
Unemployment numbers have taken some of their biggest jumps in months in the Tri-Counties.
The jobless rate went from 4.2% in July to 4.6% in August in Ventura County. Santa Barbara County moved from 3.5%, to 3.9%. Unemployment was also up in San Luis Obispo County, with the percentage of those out of work climbing from 3.3% to 3.7% month to month.
The statewide rate held steady at 4.6% for both July and August. California added about 23,000 non-farm jobs.