California Coast News

Jobless rate spikes in Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 15, 2023 at 3:04 PM PDT
California unemployment held steady from July to August, butthe jobless rate increased in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San luis Obispo Counties.
EDD
Unemployment numbers have taken some of their biggest jumps in months in the Tri-Counties.

The jobless rate went from 4.2% in July to 4.6% in August in Ventura County. Santa Barbara County moved from 3.5%, to 3.9%. Unemployment was also up in San Luis Obispo County, with the percentage of those out of work climbing from 3.3% to 3.7% month to month.

The statewide rate held steady at 4.6% for both July and August. California added about 23,000 non-farm jobs.

