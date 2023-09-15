2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Central Coast rocket launch which created a show in the sky over the Western U.S. called a success

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 15, 2023 at 11:53 AM PDT
An Alpha rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night.
Firefly Aerospace
An Alpha rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night.

Unannounced rocket launch was a test of the capability to prepare, and launch a military payload into space on short notice.

An unannounced rocket launch from the Central Coast which was seen hundreds of miles away is being called a success by U.S. Space Force officials.

Maybe you saw it. A Firefly Aerospace Alpha rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:28 Thursday night. Because it happened at dusk, it was seen as far away as San Diego, and Phoenix.

Spectacular! A rocket launch from the Central Coast creates a show in the sky at dusk which was seen for hundreds of miles.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Spectacular! A rocket launch

The mission called Victus Nox was a test to see how quickly a military payload could be prepared, and then launched. U.S. Space Force officials say the team did it in 27 hours, successfully launching a payload into a low earth orbit. They say the goal is that during a crisis, something like a satellite could be put into orbit with little notice.

It's only the third flight of one of the two-stage Alpha rockets. The first was a failure, and the second didn't get its payload into a full low earth orbit as planned.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newslompocsanta maria
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco