2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden impeachment, age and union support reverberate this week in politics

Published September 15, 2023 at 6:06 AM PDT

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes and Peter O’Dowd convene the weekly politics roundtable with NBC’s Scott Wong and Todd Spangler of the Detroit Free Press to discuss the latest on how auto union support and President Biden’s age will play out in the 2024 presidential race, and how House Republicans are tangled over a Biden impeachment and government spending.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
here and now