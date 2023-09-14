Wow! A mysterious rocket launch from the Central Coast creates a spectacular show at dusk

Maybe you saw it. A rocket launch from the Central Coast at dusk Thursday night was seen as far away as Arizona.

A Firefly Aerospace Alpha rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:27 p.m.

People reported seeing it as far away as San Diego, and Phoenix.

Details of the launch weren't released. But, the company said that it had a rocket standing by at the base for a Defense Department test to see how quickly a payload could be prepared for launch, and launched.

It's only the third flight of one of the two-stage Alpha rockets. The first was a failure, and the second didn't get its payload into a full low earth orbit as planned.

