Wow! A mysterious rocket launch from the Central Coast creates a spectacular show at dusk

KCLU
Published September 14, 2023 at 10:37 PM PDT
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
It was a military mission designed to test the ability to launch a payload into space on short notice.

Maybe you saw it. A rocket launch from the Central Coast at dusk Thursday night was seen as far away as Arizona.

A Firefly Aerospace Alpha rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:27 p.m.

People reported seeing it as far away as San Diego, and Phoenix.

Details of the launch weren't released. But, the company said that it had a rocket standing by at the base for a Defense Department test to see how quickly a payload could be prepared for launch, and launched.

It's only the third flight of one of the two-stage Alpha rockets. The first was a failure, and the second didn't get its payload into a full low earth orbit as planned.

