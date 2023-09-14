2023
Deal reached with pesticide company accused of violating rules in Ventura, San Luis Obispo Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM PDT

State puts company on probation, requires more notice before pesticide use, as well as additional monitoring.

A state agency has reached a settlement with a major agricultural pesticide company over charges that it violated application regulations in four California Counties, including Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

The settlement involves Tri-Cal, which is one of the state’s largest agricultural pesticide applicators. Officials with the State Department of Pesticide Regulation say there were nine incidents, and 61 pesticide use violations. The chemical involved were 1,3-D and chlorpicrin.

Investigators say the worst violations were in Monterey County, including an incident in which 39 farmworkers were exposed to a pesticide. Three had to seek medical care. But, there were also incidents in Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

The agreement put Tri-Cal’s license on probation for two years. The company has to give a week’s notice before spraying near sensitive areas like schools, neighborhoods, and businesses, and has to beef up monitoring.

