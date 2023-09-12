Success! SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Central Coast

A late night rocket lauch from the Central Coast successfully put 21 communications satellites into orbit.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday night.

Clouds and fog obscured the launch, but the 11:57 p.m. flight went as planned. The rocket carried 21 Starlink satellites into orbit. They are part of a global network intended to provide internet service to underserved parts of the world.

The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the coast. It marks the 254th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket.