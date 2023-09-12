2023
California Coast News

Success! SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 12, 2023 at 12:03 PM PDT
The view from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket minutes after liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday night.
SpaceX
21 communications satellites carried into orbit.

A late night rocket lauch from the Central Coast successfully put 21 communications satellites into orbit.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday night.

Clouds and fog obscured the launch, but the 11:57 p.m. flight went as planned. The rocket carried 21 Starlink satellites into orbit. They are part of a global network intended to provide internet service to underserved parts of the world.

The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the coast. It marks the 254th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
