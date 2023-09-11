2023
California Coast News

Up, up, and maybe away? SpaceX has Falcon 9 launch set for Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 11, 2023 at 3:42 PM PDT
A Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SpaceX
Rocket carrying 21 communications satellites.

SpaceX is gearing up for yet another rocket launch from the Central Coast.

The company is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:57 p.m. Monday. It’s carrying a payload of 21 Starlink communications satellites.

If for some reason there is a delay, SpaceX has four backup opportunities from 12:48 to 3:20 Tuesday morning.

Because of the cloud cover throughout the region, the launch may not be visible. The reusable first stage booster is set to land on a barge off the coast of Baja California.

