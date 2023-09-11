Up, up, and maybe away? SpaceX has Falcon 9 launch set for Central Coast

SpaceX is gearing up for yet another rocket launch from the Central Coast.

The company is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:57 p.m. Monday. It’s carrying a payload of 21 Starlink communications satellites.

If for some reason there is a delay, SpaceX has four backup opportunities from 12:48 to 3:20 Tuesday morning.

Because of the cloud cover throughout the region, the launch may not be visible. The reusable first stage booster is set to land on a barge off the coast of Baja California.