Up, up, and maybe away? SpaceX has Falcon 9 launch set for Central Coast
Rocket carrying 21 communications satellites.
SpaceX is gearing up for yet another rocket launch from the Central Coast.
The company is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:57 p.m. Monday. It’s carrying a payload of 21 Starlink communications satellites.
If for some reason there is a delay, SpaceX has four backup opportunities from 12:48 to 3:20 Tuesday morning.
Because of the cloud cover throughout the region, the launch may not be visible. The reusable first stage booster is set to land on a barge off the coast of Baja California.