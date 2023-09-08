2023
Rates of sexually transmitted infections in Santa Barbara County have been climbing from pandemic lows

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 8, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
A near tripling of early syphilis rates among Santa Barbara County residents of childbearing age was seen between 2021 and 2022
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department
Cases of some STIs have nearly tripled.

Rates of gonorrhea and early syphilis have surpassed pre-pandemic levels in Santa Barbara County, according to the latest figures.

"What is concerning is that in SBC we are seeing a rise in early syphilis cases," said Joy Jacobsen, Senior epidemiologist at Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Jacobsen said screening and treating people – especially pregnant people – for syphilis is important.

"You might notice a sore or multiple lesions," she said. "It's important to seek treatment - syphilis can stay in the body for years and without treatment syphilis can spread to the brain and nervous system."

For more information on prevention, testing and treatment guidance, visit the new Santa Barbara sexual health website www.sbcsexualhealth.org

