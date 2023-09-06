Justice finally served: Man gets two life sentences for 1993 double murder in Ventura County

It took nearly three decades for justice to be fully served, but a Ventura County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his estranged wife, and her boyfriend.

The killings happened in October of 1993, in Santa Paula. Prosecutors say Everado Meza Alamillo entered the back door of Adriana Meza’s home. They say he shot to death Meza, and her boyfriend Armando Cauich Junior as the two were in bed sleeping.

Alamillo and Meza’s two year old daughter was asleep next to her mother when the murders occurred. She was unhurt.

Alamillo then fled the country. More than two decades later, he was located in Mexico, and extradited to stand trial in Ventura County. Alamillo was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder. Now, the 54-year-old man has been sentenced to two consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole.