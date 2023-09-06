Injured sea lion which was apparently stabbed helped by volunteers at Channel Islands Harbor

Some rescuers stepped up at Channel Islands Harbor to help a sea lion which was apparently stabbed in the face with a knife.

The injured sea lion was spotted Monday morning. The Harbor Patrol called in the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute for help.

The team caught up with the sea lion as it was on a dock. They used a pole with a hook on it to snag a slot on the handle of the knife. The knife was in the sea lion’s snout. After snagging the handle, a volunteer pulled the pole backwards, cleanly removing the knife. The sea lion swam away, but was later observed sunning itself.

Institute officials say the knife missed the key parts of the sea lion’s snout, and the wound should heal on its own. It’s unknown who was responsible for the apparent attack on the sea lion.