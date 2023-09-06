2023
California Coast News

Injured sea lion which was apparently stabbed helped by volunteers at Channel Islands Harbor

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 6, 2023 at 1:54 AM PDT
CIMWI
Rescuers remove a knife from an injured sea lion at Channel Islands Harbor

Sea lion had knife in snout.

Some rescuers stepped up at Channel Islands Harbor to help a sea lion which was apparently stabbed in the face with a knife.

The injured sea lion was spotted Monday morning. The Harbor Patrol called in the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute for help.

The team caught up with the sea lion as it was on a dock. They used a pole with a hook on it to snag a slot on the handle of the knife. The knife was in the sea lion’s snout. After snagging the handle, a volunteer pulled the pole backwards, cleanly removing the knife. The sea lion swam away, but was later observed sunning itself.

Institute officials say the knife missed the key parts of the sea lion’s snout, and the wound should heal on its own. It’s unknown who was responsible for the apparent attack on the sea lion.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
