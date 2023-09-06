Are you prepared for disaster? One Tri-Counties community is asking residents that question

How ready are you for an emergency like a major earthquake, a wildfire, or flooding? One community in the Tri-Counties is trying to see how its residents feel about that question, so it can better shape evacuation plans.

The City of Ventura set up an online survey for its residents and businesses to weigh in on the question. It takes about ten minutes, and is available in English and Spanish.

City officials say it’s critical to understand how the community feels about the preparedness issue, so they can use the information to improve planning. The survey looks at questions like evacuation routes, shelters, and preferred forms of communication during emergencies.

Ventura faced one of the biggest disasters in its history nearly six years ago, when the Thomas Fire destroyed more than 500 homes in the city. You can find a link to the emergency preparedness survey here.

