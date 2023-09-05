2023
California Coast News

South Coast university reports boost in Hispanic enrollment

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 5, 2023 at 1:09 PM PDT
Brittany App
/
California Lutheran University

California Lutheran University's undergraduate class is 43% Hispanic.

It’s back to school time for a number of colleges in the Tri-Counties.

California Lutheran University has kicked off its school year with what it’s calling the most diverse student population in its history. Of its 2400 undergraduate students, 62% are students of color, including 43% who are Hispanic. That’s up from 25% in 2013.

The university is involved in federal programs intended to help attract, mentor, and retain Hispanic, and other students of color.

Cal Lutheran is the parent of KCLU Radio.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
