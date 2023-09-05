South Coast university reports boost in Hispanic enrollment

It’s back to school time for a number of colleges in the Tri-Counties.

California Lutheran University has kicked off its school year with what it’s calling the most diverse student population in its history. Of its 2400 undergraduate students, 62% are students of color, including 43% who are Hispanic. That’s up from 25% in 2013.

The university is involved in federal programs intended to help attract, mentor, and retain Hispanic, and other students of color.

Cal Lutheran is the parent of KCLU Radio.