If at first you don't succeed, try, try to fly again: Central Coast rocket launch rescheduled

After takes one and two didn’t work, SpaceX is hoping that the third try will be successful for a planned rocket launch from the Central Coast.

The company had hoped to launch one of its Falcon 9 rockets with a payload of 13 military satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday morning. But, a technical issue led to two postponements, and ultimately the cancellation of Thursday's flight.

The next launch attempt is scheduled for 7:26 Friday morning. If it happens, parts of the Tri-Counties may hear a sonic boom. Normally we don’t hear them because the reusable first stage booster lands on an offshore barge. But this time, it’s set to land at the base.

The satellites are part of a network intended to improve military communications, as well as the ability to detect, and track missile launches.