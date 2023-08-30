2023
California Coast News

Rocket carrying military satellites set to lift off from Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 30, 2023 at 2:44 PM PDT
A SpaceX Falcon 9 takeoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
/
SpaceX

Satellites intended to improve military communications, as well as tracking of missile launches and flights.

It’s a “go” as of now for a rocket launch from the Central Coast with a payload of satellites providing improved military communications, as well as expanded missile warning and tracking capabilities.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 launch is set for 7:27 a.m. Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base. If there’s an issue with launch preparations, there’s a second launch window at 7:26 Friday morning.

The Tranche 0 mission is adding to a new layer of U.S. military satellites in low earth orbit.

The launch should be visible throughout much of the Tri-Counties. Depending on your location, you could also hear a sonic boom a few minutes after the launch, because the reusable first stage booster is set to land back at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

